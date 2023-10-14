1 detained after shooting victim ends up at LaSalle Branch Library

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say one person has been detained after a shooting victim ended up at a library on the city’s northwest side Saturday afternoon.

The South Bend Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter notification just before 1 p.m. for the 2300 block of Keller Street. While they were on scene investigating, they learned that a female with a gunshot wound had arrived at the St. Joe County Public Library’s LaSalle Branch on Ardmore Trail.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say a suspect has been detained as a result of their investigation, which is currently being handled by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

According to a Facebook post from the St. Joe County Public Library, the LaSalle Branch Library was closed for the remainder of the day following the incident.

Police say there is currently no threat to the public.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.