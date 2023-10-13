Advertise With Us

Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting as Baltimore police search for second suspect

Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3, 2023.
Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)(Jerry Jackson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting at Morgan State University that left five people wounded during homecoming celebrations at the historically Black college in northeast Baltimore.

Police in Baltimore announced the arrest Friday morning but did not identify the suspect because he’s a minor. Authorities said they’re actively searching for a second suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, and have obtained an arrest warrant. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

“Neither are Morgan students nor have a connection to this university,” school officials said in a statement Friday.

Police said the juvenile suspect was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., and will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Police say the five people who were injured in the shooting at Baltimore's Morgan State University were innocent bystanders. (WBAL via CNN)

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Friday morning that it hasn’t yet been determined whether they will be representing the teen.

Detectives were able to identify the suspected shooters using surveillance video from the university campus. Days after the Oct. 3 shooting, officials released surveillance images and asked for the public’s help in tracking down the individuals shown.

The shooting took place after a coronation ceremony for this year’s Mister and Miss Morgan State. Students were making their way from a campus auditorium to the student center for a coronation ball when gunfire sent them scattering. Five people were wounded, including four students, and police believe the intended target was not among those injured.

The campus was placed on lockdown for hours as officers initially thought there was an active shooter threat. University leaders canceled classes and homecoming activities for the remainder of the week.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute and involved two shooters.

Williams, the second suspect who remains at large, has been wanted since July on federal gun and drug conspiracy charges out of Washington, D.C., according to the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Police announced the arrests this summer of 12 other indicted co-conspirators, who prosecutors referred to as the “Kennedy Street Crew.” The group is accused of openly selling drugs in Northwest Washington and using guns to protect their territory.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement Friday.

Morgan State President David Wilson announced earlier this week his plan to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus and put security personnel at entrances and exits. He said other security upgrades are already underway.

“The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made,” he said in a statement Friday morning. “We look forward to the day when all the individuals involved in the shooting are made to be held accountable for what took place.”

