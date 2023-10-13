Shaw’s All Styles Barbershop partners with Barbershop Books

BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - It’s an unspoken rule that a barbershop can be a sacred place for many. David Shaw Jr is the co-owner of ‘Shaw’s All Style Barbershop’ in Benton Harbor and he says there’s power in the chair.

“Once they get in their chair, they feel a sense of relief where they open up to their barber, you know, tell them about their problems or about their day,” said Shaw Jr.

Although at ‘Shaw’s All Style Barbershop’ they not only cutting hair, they are also enhancing kids literacy.

Shaw’s has partnered with Barbershop Books and is the first barbershop in Michigan to have this program. residents are excited and believe that the program will be making a large impact.

“When I first heard about the program, I thought it made perfect sense for one of our community area barbershops,” Janita Gaulzetti; resident/searching for literacy programs to be involved in. “And their mission is to just encourage young black and brown boys to read by bringing the books to them. A lot of kids in the community don’t have transportation and can’t get to the library so Allen’s idea was to bring the books to the kids where they naturally are, and barbershops are a community hub.”

Shaw has been open for generations. News clippings, posters and sport memorabilia fill the room with the sounds of laughter and trimmers.

Ernest Taylor has been getting his hair cut at Shaw’s for years and even brings his son to get a fresh tape. He says he hopes more barbershops get involved with barbershops and books.

“With the amount of people that come through barber shops waiting, idling, this is one of I hope first of many in this area and people start to pick up on that so that way not just Shaw’s can have a representation, you know, can have a national representation for Barbershop for books because it’s crucial,” said Taylor. “So much history comes from barbershops, and it would be nice to have an educational and mentorship come from that.”

Shaw Jr told 16NewsNow he feels blessed to have the opportunity to be part of thr program and that reading is important, so that he loves the fact this is going to help a lot of boys later in life comprehend and understand what their reading.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.