No serious injuries after vehicle rollover in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - No serious injuries have been reported after a rollover crash in Mishawaka early Friday evening.

According to St. Joseph County Police, a driver hit four other parked cars near the intersection of McKinley and Hoosier Avenue. A dispatch call for the accident came in around 5:50 p.m.

A photo of the active scene. (WNDU)

A crash investigation is underway.

