No serious injuries after vehicle rollover in Mishawaka
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - No serious injuries have been reported after a rollover crash in Mishawaka early Friday evening.
According to St. Joseph County Police, a driver hit four other parked cars near the intersection of McKinley and Hoosier Avenue. A dispatch call for the accident came in around 5:50 p.m.
A crash investigation is underway.
