No serious injuries after vehicle rollover in Mishawaka

No injuries after vehicle rollover in Mishawaka on Oct. 13, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - No serious injuries have been reported after a rollover crash in Mishawaka early Friday evening.

According to St. Joseph County Police, a driver hit four other parked cars near the intersection of McKinley and Hoosier Avenue. A dispatch call for the accident came in around 5:50 p.m.

A photo of the active scene.
A photo of the active scene.(WNDU)

A crash investigation is underway.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

