New court dates for Delphi murders suspect

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into the Carroll County Courthouse by police officers for his hearing on June 15, 2023.(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge has set new court dates for the Delphi murders suspect.

Richard Allen is charged with the murders of two teenage girls in Delphi back in 2017.

He was arrested for those killings in October of 2022.

Allen will appear in a Fort Wayne court on Oct. 19 because the judge says she wants to discuss recent issues that surfaced about some of the evidence in the case, although she wasn’t specific.

The judge also scheduled a second hearing on Oct. 31.

Allen’s trial is scheduled for January of 2024.

