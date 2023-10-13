Advertise With Us

ND’s Building Trades Day gives high schoolers chance to explore skilled trades

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Building Trades Day kicked off on Notre Dame’s campus on Friday.

The event gives local high school students the chance to explore careers in skilled trades, including construction, carpentry, and plumbing.

“So it’s important for the community, as we are growing, the entire St. Joe area is growing in infrastructure, buildings, and projects, and there’s not enough contractors or workers to actually put the work in place, so hopefully this promotes the industry for future generations,” said Tony Polotto, the director of Construction and Quality Assurance at Notre Dame.

Today’s event truly casting a wide net to local teens.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
Former Housing Authority Director Tonya Robinson (left) and former Housing Authority...
South Bend Housing Authority fraud case heading to trial
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called Tuesday night to the 700...
Victim of deadly Benton Harbor house fire identified
Judah Morgan, 4, was found dead at the Union Township home of his biological parents, Mary...
Indiana DCS workers accused of ‘reckless’ and ‘deliberate’ mishandling of LaPorte County boy’s case before he was tortured to death by parents

Latest News

ND's Building Trades Day encourages high schoolers to explore skilled trades
Notre Dame fans do pushups after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Irish faithful hopeful ahead of matchup against USC
Eddy Street Commons buzzing ahead of USC-Notre Dame matchup
Irish faithful hopeful ahead of matchup against USC