ND’s Building Trades Day gives high schoolers chance to explore skilled trades

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Building Trades Day kicked off on Notre Dame’s campus on Friday.

The event gives local high school students the chance to explore careers in skilled trades, including construction, carpentry, and plumbing.

“So it’s important for the community, as we are growing, the entire St. Joe area is growing in infrastructure, buildings, and projects, and there’s not enough contractors or workers to actually put the work in place, so hopefully this promotes the industry for future generations,” said Tony Polotto, the director of Construction and Quality Assurance at Notre Dame.

Today’s event truly casting a wide net to local teens.

