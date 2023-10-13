Mishawaka native living in Israel speaks out about war

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka native who has lived in Israel for the last 18 years spoke exclusively with 16 News Now about the civilian massacre happening in his country.

Dan Feferman lives about 30 to 40 miles north of the Gaza Strip and recalls what the last several days have been like.

“We’ve only had to go to the bomb shelter twenty times in the last week, which is very light compared to what some of my fellow countrymen here have had to go through... But the first day, we spent three hours in the bomb shelter. Every day since then we’ve had at least two, three and four sirens go off, which means there’s a big boom coming, and you need to take cover. You have a minute to get cover,” said Feferman.

Feferman said what is happening is hard to digest.

“Before our very eyes on live television and social media unfolded the most nightmare of scenarios, that really you could only put into a horror movie,” said Feferman.

He said everybody knows somebody who has been killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

“We’re still trying to put the pieces together, figuratively and literally, of what happened. Trying to digest the shock of what happened. Still trying to understand who is dead and who is kidnapped,” said Feferman.

Feferman talked about families being ripped apart.

“The terrorists went house to house killing family after family. There are two communities that are almost entirely gone and will probably never come back because so many people were killed... Their whole strategy was to create such havoc and destruction and brutality in Israel that Israel would be forced to retaliate with overwhelming force,” said Feferman.

Feferman believes the government failed its people.

“There’s a clear failure. Failure of leadership, failure of organization. Failure on the military level to understand the threat of Hamas; to read the warning signs of this attack and clearly put the right forces in place,” he said.

Feferman said despite this evil and heartbreak, Israel is a resilient country.

“That everyone is just coming together from all corners of society and just trying to help.”

