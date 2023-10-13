Michiana residents weigh in on superstitious Friday the 13th

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday the 13th is here and it happened in October this year which is rare.

I took it upon myself to go out to Downtown South Bend and see what people think of this date. Is it bad luck? Is it good luck? Did you even know what day it was? Do you believe in the bad luck surrounding this day?

“I don’t. I don’t. My grandfather told me like, when I was coming up, he was like whatever is going to happen is going to happen so I don’t know, I’m not superstitious at all,” said China.

The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck, but is there any truth behind the myths? While the exact origins of the fear related to Friday the 13th remain unclear, it’s widely believed to have ancient roots. Many cultures throughout history have harbored superstitions about this day. Some view it as a day of bad omens, while others take extra precautions to prevent bad luck. One common superstition is the fear of the number 13 itself, which is believed to be bad luck. It’s so prevalent that many buildings skip the 13th floor, and some airlines omit the 13th row on their planes. The origins of this fear are thought to be linked to various historical events, including the Last Supper, where 13 individuals were present, leading to the belief that the number is cursed.

Antonio Rodriguez who was waiting to deliver a car told us, “This morning my sister saw me when I was getting breakfast, she’s like be careful out there it’s Friday the 13th and I was like I guess, you too.”

In terms of Fridays, this day has been associated with bad luck in various cultures as well. One theory ties this superstition to the Christian tradition, where it’s believed that the crucifixion of Jesus occurred on a Friday. Interestingly, for some, the combination of Friday and the number 13 holds a special fascination.

We also got some advice for viewers, “Make the best of it, this may be your last day,” said DoorDash driver Sean Ebbs.

Whether you choose to avoid black cats and ladders, or embrace this day with open arms, one thing is certain: Friday the 13th will continue to be a day shrouded in superstition and intrigue for years to come.

