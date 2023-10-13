Advertise With Us

Man ushering at Notre Dame for 57 years and counting

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When you go to a home Notre Dame football game, there are ushers who are there to help you find your seat.

It’s just part of the Notre Dame experience. These men and women love what they do, and it shows.

Bob Budney has been serving as an usher for the past 57 years. 51 of those were spent in the stadium, but he now serves as an usher in the Guglielmino Athletics Center.

“They’re so friendly and they thank us all the time for letting them in,” said Budney of the fans who pour into the Gug.

On game day weekends, Budney loves to show off Notre Dame’s trophies.

“For them to see all of the trophies Notre Dame has won, the lineman trophy, Heisman trophies, the national championships, the Four Horsemen,” Budney said.

He’s a natural at greeting fans and sharing the history. Afterall, Budney is living history.

“57 years, and I’ll keep going as long as I’m healthy and capable,” Budney said.

Most of those years he was an usher inside the stadium. He witnessed four national championship seasons.

“I wanted to go to we had one more because I started in ‘66 and we won the national championship,” Budney said.

He got started with the help of a neighbor.

“I got out of the service. My neighbor asked me if I wanted to usher football. I said sure. So that’s when I signed up in ‘66,” Budney said.

And in all those years, he never missed a home game. Well, almost.

“I missed one game when my nephew — that graduated from Notre Dame — got married on a Notre Dame home opener in Chicago,” Budney said. “It was his wife that picked the wedding.”

Budney is a fixture at Notre Dame events.

“I love Notre Dame sports and it keeps me busy,” Budney said. “I don’t want to be like some people. They retire. Sit around the house and then, they don’t last long.”

At 82, Budney plans to stick around, helping fans appreciate the history of excellence at Notre Dame.

“I love all the sports. I love to see them win. When they lose, I know the sun’s going to shine the next day,” Budney said.

Budney works as an usher at the Gug on home game weekends. He turns 83 in a few weeks, so if you see him, be sure to wish him a happy birthday.

You might think 57 years as an usher is a long time, but Budney has a ways to go to break the record.  That was set by a man named Ray Gervais, who served 65 years as an usher at Notre Dame!

If you would like to become an usher at Notre Dame, you can email ushers@nd.edu or call 574-631-9529.

