Irish faithful hopeful ahead of matchup against USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For much of this week, Notre Dame fans were licking their wounds. A one-sided loss to Louisville hurt a lot.

But the Irish have had Saturday’s game against USC circled on the calendar since the schedule came out.

I must confess… I was somewhat surprised by the level of optimism I encountered Friday. Louisville is in the rearview mirror on Eddy Street Commons.

“We had a rough one last week. We did have a rough one last week,” said Tara Reilly. “We’ve been playing great. I think it’s going to be awesome. I think we’re going to pull out a win.

The bluegrass blues are gone. And when it comes to USC, the Notre Dame faithful are hopeful.

“I hope it’s not close,” said Mitchell Dansky. “I don’t think I could take another USC finish. This needs to be a blowout, or I’m going to be hitting up the 7-Eleven for some Tums.”

“We’ve had a kind of iffy offense and USC has a kind of iffy defense, so we’ll see how that works out,” said Pete Smith. “I think we’ll have a chance here. I think we’ll do it. As long as they get out and play hard, I’m good.”

A lot of the Notre Dame faithful are here with their wallets, eager to give South Bend an economic shot in the arm.

“This is a weekend that we look forward to every year, so you’re saving up or you’re just going to let it rip a little bit to have some fun,” said Kevin Keegan.

How much money might Kevin spend?

“Oh gosh, don’t tell my wife this, probably a couple grand, two grand,” he joked.

Honestly, I had expected to run into a lot of USC fans, too. But turns out they weren’t here yet.

California is not that far away — I mean, Willem Misdorp came all the way from the Netherlands. His brother-in-law has box seats for the game.

“My brother-in-law said the other team is the big rivals, but I don’t know nothing about football, really. A little bit. We’re more into soccer, or as we call it, football,” he said.

In fairness to my Dutch soccer friend, he really is aware of what a coveted ticket he has. He was originally going to come visit his sister and brother-in-law at another time, but when he found out about the significance of this game, he rescheduled.

And while he might not know much about football, all he really needs to know is that Notre Dame has never lost when Darrell Crowley was at the game.

“I haven’t been to a game they lost yet,” he said. “I don’t go as often as some, but I do have some luck for them, hopefully.”

And for the record, Darrell will be at Saturday’s game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

