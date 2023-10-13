Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times and events across Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s October, which means it’s Halloween time!

Below is a list of official trick-or-treating dates and times in communities across Michiana for Halloween 2023. We also have a list of spooktacular events across Michiana, courtesy of our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune and the Warsaw Times-Union!

Notes: All times are Eastern time unless noted. This list will be updated as more communities announce their official trick-or-treat times.

INDIANA

Elkhart County

Bristol: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elkhart: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Goshen: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middlebury: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nappanee: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wakarusa: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fulton County

Akron: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kosciusko County

Claypool: No regular trick-or-treat hours. The town will host trunk-or-treat event along Main Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Etna Green: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leesburg : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mentone: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Milford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Webster: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pierceton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sidney : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Silver Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warsaw: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winona Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaGrange County

LaGrange: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shipshewana : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Topeka: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Monday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wolcottville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaPorte County

LaCrosse: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

LaPorte: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT

Michigan City: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Pottawattomie Park: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

Rolling Prairie: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Westville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Marshall County

Argos: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bourbon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bremen: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Culver: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LaPaz: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plymouth: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pulaski County

Francesville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Medaryville: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Winamac: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Ind.

Lakeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mishawaka: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Carlisle : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Liberty : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Roseland : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Bend : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Unincorporated areas of St. Joseph County: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starke County

Hamlet: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT

Knox: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

North Judson: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CDT

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

Berrien Springs : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bridgman: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buchanan: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coloma: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown St. Joseph/Benton Harbor Arts District : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Galien: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New Buffalo : Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Niles: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stevensville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Three Oaks: Saturday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Watervliet: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cass County

Cassopolis: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dowagiac : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Marcellus: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Mich.

Burr Oak: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Colon : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mendon : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Three Rivers: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Saturday, Oct. 28

• Gates of Granger is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event where families from the community are invited to come out for free candy, a zoo exhibit, games, food trucks, and more! The event also raises support and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Michiana Family Center, and SonSet Solutions. The event takes place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gates of Granger, which is located at 12815 State Road 23. For more information, click here.

• The City of Mishawaka Parks and Recreation department will hold Table or Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. along the Mishawaka Riverwalk (Central Park to Beutter Park) in Mishawaka. There will be spooky surprises, music, and of course, candy. This event is free and open to all ages.

• The Wakarusa Chamber Fall Party will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Wakarusa. The costume contest will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Doc’s Pavilion; the cake walk will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Haunted Museum will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., admission: $2, children 12 and under, free.

• Galien American Legion Post 344 (402 N. Cleveland Avenue) will host a Halloween Party for children from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with free food, candy, cider, and a costume contest with prizes.

• Berrien County Animal Shelter Trunk or Treat will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. at 1400 S. Euclid Avenue, Benton Harbor. Please leave family pets at home.

• Elkhart Parks and Recreation along with the Elkhart Police and Fire departments will host the The Pine “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pinewood Park, 3499 Newton Drive, Elkhart. This free family-friendly event provides a trick-or-treating experience in which families can take a walk in the woods, find photo opportunities with Halloween inflatables and décor and receive treats from local businesses and organizations.

• Come to the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum (2405 Indiana Avenue) and meet some time traveling Halloween guests. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT, trick or treat through time in the Museum. Admission is free to trick-or-treaters during the event.

• Halloween Extravaganza, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28, Sturgis Safety Town (702 E. Lafayette). Trick-or-Treating, haunted bus, doughnuts, hayrides and games.

• Howl-O-Ween Happenings at the Michiana Humane Society (722 State Road 212, Michigan City) from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. Enjoy a trunk-or-treat and festive fall family pet photo. Children and leashed pets are invited. Costumes encouraged.

• Journeyman Distillery at The Featherbone Factory (109 Generations Drive, Three Oaks) will host a Halloween Dance Party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Firepits will be blazing and there will be dancing and Spooktacular Halloween-inspired cocktails. Enter the costume contest. First place will win a $300 Journeyman gift card. Outside food and drink are not permitted. Tickets are $18 per person which includes a welcome drink. Purchase tickets online by clicking here.

• Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant (185 Mt. Tabor Road, Buchanan) invites you to “Terror at Tabor Adult Prom” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event will be held at the Estate Tent. Dust off those old prom dresses and suits to enjoy a night of haunting elegance. Music by The-BBQS DJ Collective and food truck offerings by Don Chepe. Live Tarot reading by Lucid Spirit. Tickets are $15-$10, and you must be 21 years of age or older. ID required. Purchase tickets at by clicking here.

• The Acorn is hosting a Boo Ball featuring Expo ‘76 and The Shams Band at 8 p.m. Spooktacular prizes will be given for best costume, enjoy food from Classic Catering and imbibe in some witch’s brew while you dance the night away. Seating is limited. Tickets are $50 general admission and can be purchased online at acornlive.org. The Acorn is located at 107 Generations Drive in Three Oaks.

• A trick-or-treat trail at Lakeside Park (Syracuse) will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Syracuse Community Center at 574-457-3440 for more information.

• A Haunted Woods takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation Center at Levinson-LaBrosse Lakes and Wetlands Education Center on State Road 13. People may join Syracuse Parks and the Wawasee cross country team for a haunting stroll through the woods. The cost is $5 per person and cash-only. All children must be accompanied by adults. Contact the Syracuse Community Center at 574- 457-3440 for more information on the event.

• Trick-or-Treat on the Trail in Winona Lake. Kids may pick up treats along the town’s greenway from 3 to 5 p.m. From 5 to 7 p.m. there will be a bonfire, s’mores and a showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at Winona Lake Limitless Park. The Warsaw Community Public Library will sponsor storytelling and Parkview Warsaw YMCA will sponsor games.

Sunday, Oct. 29

• VFW Post 360 will host a Hocus Pocus Halloween Festival from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Come dressed in your best costume. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The VFW is located at 1307 E. Jefferson Boulevard in Mishawaka.

• ZB Falcons Nest 80 (323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) will host an indoor trick or treat event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Fernwood Botanical Garden will host a Creature Craft Party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Flora Wing of the Sims Education Center (13988 Range Line Road, Niles). The entire family can create crafts inspired by the season’s most notorious native creatures, including bats, spiders, toads, and more. Free hot cider, popcorn, and sweets. Explore Fernwood’s gardens and trails. Costumes encouraged. Party is free with garden admission: $10-free.

• First United Methodist Church (720 S. Main Street, Middlebury) will host a trunk or treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• The City of New Buffalo will hold a costume contest at 2 p.m. before the annual parade steps off at 3 p.m. from the 100 block of N. Thompson Street. Citywide trick-or-treating will follow from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• River Saint Joe Brewery (15475 Walton Road, Buchanan) will hold its 4th annual Dog Halloween Costume Contest in support of Homeward Bound, an animal shelter. Bring your pet all kitted out in this contest of canine proportions. Entry fee is $5 and donations welcome. Awards for Best Dog Costume and Best Owner & Dog Costume. Even if you don’t have a pet to enter, come down and watch these pups strut their stuff.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)

• Trunk or Treat will be hosted by North Liberty Church of Christ (65225 State Road 23) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Family fun event with candy, hot dogs, and inflatables.

• Trick or Treating at the Berrien County Historical Association Museum from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. All ages can join in for a bit of fun at the museum. Visit each building to get a special treat. Admission is free. The museum is located at 313 N. Cass Street in Berrien Springs.

• Trunk-or-treat will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kosciusko Masonic Lodge #418 parking lot, 404 W. Syracuse Street in Milford.

• Trunk-or-treat will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Mentone United Methodist Fellowship Hall (116 E. Main Street).

• The town of Silver Lake and the Silver Lake Lions Club are sponsoring “Halloween Happenings.” This outside event will be held at Memory Park, one block south of the stop light in Silver Lake on State Road 15. Hours will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Treats will be handed out to all children while supplies last.

• Syracuse Church of God (104 E. Washington Street) will hold its annual trunk-or-treat for community trick-or-treaters 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Church members will be parked in the church parking lot behind the church and pass out free treats from the trunk of their cars to children as they trick-or-treat through the neighborhood on Halloween night. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

