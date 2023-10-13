Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s October, which means it’s Halloween time!

Below is a list of official trick-or-treating dates and times in communities across Michiana for Halloween 2023.

Notes: All times are Eastern time unless noted. This list will be updated as more communities announce their official trick-or-treat times.

INDIANA

Elkhart County

Bristol: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elkhart: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Goshen: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middlebury: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nappanee: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wakarusa: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fulton County

Akron: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kosciusko County

Claypool: No regular trick-or-treat hours. The town will host trunk-or-treat event along Main Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Etna Green: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mentone: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Milford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Webster: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pierceton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Silver Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warsaw: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winona Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaGrange County

LaGrange: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Topeka: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Monday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wolcottville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaPorte County

LaCrosse: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

LaPorte: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT

Michigan City: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Pottawattomie Park: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

Rolling Prairie: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Westville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Marshall County

Argos: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bourbon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bremen: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Culver: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LaPaz: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plymouth: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pulaski County

Francesville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Medaryville: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Winamac: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Ind.

Lakeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mishawaka: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Unincorporated areas of St. Joseph County: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starke County

Hamlet: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT

Knox: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

North Judson: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CDT

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

Bridgman: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buchanan: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coloma: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Galien: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Niles: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stevensville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Three Oaks: Saturday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Watervliet: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cass County

Cassopolis: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Edwardsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Mich.

Burr Oak: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Three Rivers: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

