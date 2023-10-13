Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s October, which means it’s Halloween time!

Below is a list of official trick-or-treating dates and times in communities across Michiana for Halloween 2023.

Notes: All times are Eastern time unless noted. This list will be updated as more communities announce their official trick-or-treat times.

INDIANA

Elkhart County

  • Bristol: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Elkhart: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Goshen: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Middlebury: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Nappanee: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wakarusa: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fulton County

  • Akron: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rochester: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kosciusko County

  • Claypool: No regular trick-or-treat hours. The town will host trunk-or-treat event along Main Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Etna Green: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mentone: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Milford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • North Webster: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pierceton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Silver Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Syracuse: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Warsaw: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Winona Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaGrange County

  • LaGrange: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Topeka: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Monday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • Wolcottville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaPorte County

  • LaCrosse: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
  • LaPorte: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT
  • Michigan City: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
  • Pottawattomie Park: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT
  • Rolling Prairie: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
  • Westville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Marshall County

  • Argos: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bourbon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bremen: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Culver: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • LaPaz: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Plymouth: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pulaski County

  • Francesville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Medaryville: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Winamac: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Ind.

  • Lakeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mishawaka: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Unincorporated areas of St. Joseph County: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starke County

  • Hamlet: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT
  • Knox: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
  • North Judson: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CDT

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

  • Bridgman: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Buchanan: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Coloma: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Galien: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Niles: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Stevensville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Three Oaks: Saturday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Watervliet: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cass County

  • Cassopolis: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Edwardsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Mich.

  • Burr Oak: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Sturgis: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Three Rivers: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

