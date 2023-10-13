Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s October, which means it’s Halloween time!
Below is a list of official trick-or-treating dates and times in communities across Michiana for Halloween 2023.
Notes: All times are Eastern time unless noted. This list will be updated as more communities announce their official trick-or-treat times.
INDIANA
Elkhart County
- Bristol: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Elkhart: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Goshen: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middlebury: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nappanee: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wakarusa: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fulton County
- Akron: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rochester: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kosciusko County
- Claypool: No regular trick-or-treat hours. The town will host trunk-or-treat event along Main Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Etna Green: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mentone: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Milford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Webster: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pierceton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Silver Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Syracuse: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Warsaw: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Winona Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
LaGrange County
- LaGrange: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Topeka: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Monday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Wolcottville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
LaPorte County
- LaCrosse: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
- LaPorte: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT
- Michigan City: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
- Pottawattomie Park: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT
- Rolling Prairie: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
- Westville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
Marshall County
- Argos: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bourbon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bremen: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Culver: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- LaPaz: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Plymouth: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pulaski County
- Francesville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Medaryville: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Winamac: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Joseph County, Ind.
- Lakeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mishawaka: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Unincorporated areas of St. Joseph County: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Starke County
- Hamlet: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT
- Knox: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
- North Judson: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CDT
MICHIGAN
Berrien County
- Bridgman: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Buchanan: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Coloma: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Galien: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Niles: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Stevensville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Three Oaks: Saturday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Watervliet: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cass County
- Cassopolis: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Edwardsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph County, Mich.
- Burr Oak: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Sturgis: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Three Rivers: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
