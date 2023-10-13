Goshen 13-year-old seriously injured after being hit by SUV while riding bike

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old is in this hospital after being hit by an SUV in Goshen while riding his bike.

It happened at the intersection of West Plymouth Avenue and S. 3rd Street around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The 13-year-old who was riding his bike was found unconscious with serious injuries after being struck. He was flown to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV is reportedly cooperating with the police investigation.

A map of where the accident occurred in Goshen. (WNDU)

