Advertise With Us

Goshen 13-year-old seriously injured after being hit by SUV while riding bike

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old is in this hospital after being hit by an SUV in Goshen while riding his bike.

It happened at the intersection of West Plymouth Avenue and S. 3rd Street around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The 13-year-old who was riding his bike was found unconscious with serious injuries after being struck. He was flown to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV is reportedly cooperating with the police investigation.

A map of where the accident occurred in Goshen.
A map of where the accident occurred in Goshen.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
Former Housing Authority Director Tonya Robinson (left) and former Housing Authority...
South Bend Housing Authority fraud case heading to trial
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called Tuesday night to the 700...
Victim of deadly Benton Harbor house fire identified
Judah Morgan, 4, was found dead at the Union Township home of his biological parents, Mary...
Indiana DCS workers accused of ‘reckless’ and ‘deliberate’ mishandling of LaPorte County boy’s case before he was tortured to death by parents

Latest News

Michiana residents weigh in on superstitious Friday the 13th
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Rain through Saturday morning
New court dates for Delphi murders suspect
Goshen 13-year-old seriously injured after being hit by SUV while riding bike