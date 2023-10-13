The gem behind the Jeweled Shillelagh

By Christine Karsten
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Beginning in 1952, the winner of the annual Notre Dame-USC rivalry football game receives the Jeweled Shillelagh.

It’s one of the most iconic trophies in all of college sports, and it lives on today thanks to Image Jewelers in Elkhart.

“You will be sitting with people, and they will mention it and I will go, ‘well yeah, I made all the emblems for it.’ ‘What? Can you give me one of those?’” explains Bob Klose, the co-owner of Images Jewelers.

Klose has been in the jewelry business for more than 40 years. When it comes to the Jeweled Shillelagh though, he says it is who you know, not what you know.

“An old friend, who was an old jeweler, retired. He and his family had a niece that worked in the department that dealt with this at Notre Dame,” Klose says.

In a way you could say he saved the shillelagh!

“The shillelagh had stopped progression and they had about 10 we had to put on,” Klose adds.

In the simplest terms, here’s how it works. First, you need a shillelagh.

“It is a piece of briar wood that is harder than heck,” Klose says.

Next comes the fancy stuff. They use a 3D printer, making this process even faster.

“In four hours, we can grow 50,” Klose says.

The wax pattern is encased in a special material and melted off in a kiln. In goes the jeweler’s bronze, which looks like gold, and voilà — the perfect piece of history that is tarnish-resistant.

“We only want to make these Notre Dame ones, it means they win every time,” Klose says.

When Notre Dame wins, here comes the emerald green. When USC wins, it’s the ruby red. How about this fun fact, all the jewels are lab grown.

“Oh, it’s fun. Notre Dame is an institution around here,” Klose says.

You want to get your hands on one of these, don’t you? It is not going to happen. 16 News Now is told that is only up to Notre Dame, and we have a feeling this is just for them and USC.

