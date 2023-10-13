Former CIA director Mike Pompeo speaks at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow, USC will have a chance to make a statement on the Notre Dame campus, but today, it was the former director of the CIA’s turn.

Mike Pompeo graduated from West Point first in his class, served four terms as a Kansas congressman, before heading up the CIA and becoming the U.S. Secretary of State.

Pompeo spoke at Notre Dame at the invitation of the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government.

Pompeo was introduced by a Notre Dame graduate student from Jerusalem who planned to return home after the speech to protect his family and fight for his country.

“We must not allow terrorists to ever have the perception in their own minds and hearts that they have succeeded. This is the mission we now face,” Pompeo told the crowd. “Weakness, indecisiveness, disengagement on the world stage, these things invite conflict. Let’s learn this lesson. Timidity is provocative. Evil emboldens tyrants, and when we do this right and when we will act with our allies to effect strategic clarity, unmistakable to any terrorist whether its Vladimir Putin, or the ayatollah, or even Xi Jinping who is watching oh so closely in China.”

