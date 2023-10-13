Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Steady rain moves into Michiana after 4 PM Friday

Gusty winds are expected Friday - Sunday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a morning shower. Greatest rain chance will arrive in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. Gusty wind, small hail, and lightning are possible. Rainfall rates may reach 1 to 1.50 inches. High around 62F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 15-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy. Cloudy with morning and afternoon showers. Rain percentages will decrease throughout the evening hours. Small hail and Graupel are possible with any shower. High 54F. Low 44F. Wind NNE at 15-30 mph. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers mainly along and west of U.S. 31. High 54F. Low 42F. Wind NNW at 15-30 mph.

