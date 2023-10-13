Travel preparations underway for Notre Dame-USC matchup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This weekend you can expect big crowds, longer lines, and some bumper-to-bumper traffic for Notre Dame’s big matchup with the University of Southern California on Saturday.

And the preparations are already underway throughout South Bend, with travel playing a big factor throughout the weekend.

The South Shore Line has already planned ahead, adding two more Eastbound trains, arriving at 12:15 p.m. and 5:04 p.m. As well as one additional train Westbound set for 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

The South Bend International Airport is expecting similar crowds compared to the Ohio State matchup on September 23rd, with airlines adding flights in anticipation for Saturdays game.

“We’re seeing about eight to nine hundred people through the airport then a typical Sunday,” said Julie Curtis Vice President of Marketing & Air Service Development for SBN. “So it’s really important to arrive get your bag checked and get through security.”

The game is even bringing bigger aircrafts too SBN.

“We’re super excited because the airlines have larger airlines, they’ve upgraded the airline coming this weekend,” said Curtis. “Our United flight to Chicago which is normally a 50-seat aircraft is going to be on 150 plus seats. And of course, those flights from LA to the east coast are also going to be on those mainline larger jets as well.”

South Bend Police have also taken note of the heavier traffic in and around the city. Police recommend taking your time while traveling this weekend.

“There obviously will be an increase in both vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” said Sergeant Brad Rohrscheib. “So just take your time, be cautious of extra traffic in the area, I would suggest getting prepaid passes that does help speed up the process of getting into the parking lots and that type of thing.”

Saturday night’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.