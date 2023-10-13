Elkhart seeks operating partner to help build new amphitheater

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The search is on for a partner to help the city construct, operate, and maintain a new amphitheater on its central green.

The project is designed to amplify Elkhart’s reputation as a destination for arts and entertainment.

The facility would have up to 3,000 fixed seats, standing room for 300, along with lawn seating that would accommodate up to 8,000. The city wants to enter into a long-term lease agreement with a developer with an annual lease price of $500,000.

The city has put out a request for proposals to be received by Nov. 13.

Plans call for an amphitheater opening date in 2025.

