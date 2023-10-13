Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in theft at 7-Eleven

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a theft earlier this week at a 7-Eleven store.

Police say it happened on Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at 2700 S. Main Street.

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Drew Neese at 574-295-7070 or by email at drew.neese@elkhartpolice.org.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at the department’s website.

