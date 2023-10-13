Catch ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at The Lerner Theatre this weekend!

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of “The Wizard of Oz,” you’ll want to “follow the yellow brick road” to The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this weekend!

Premier Arts will be putting on performances of the timeless tale on Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon.

Doug Bates, who plays the role of “The Lion,” joined Joshua Short and Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now at Noon to tell them what viewers can expect at this weekend’s show. To watch their full conversation, click on the video above!

Performances will take place at the times listed below.

Friday, Oct. 13 : 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 : 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 : 3 p.m.

Note: There’s an all-youth production of the show on Saturday at 3 p.m.

To purchase your tickets, click here. For more information on auditions for upcoming classes, visit premierarts.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.