Woman injured in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly shot Wednesday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called just before 10:15 p.m. to a home the 300 block of W. Jefferson Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

