Woman injured in Elkhart shooting

(KWTX #1)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly shot Wednesday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called just before 10:15 p.m. to a home the 300 block of W. Jefferson Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend

South Bend mayoral candidate Upchurch talks background, core messages on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: seconds ago
|
By 16 News Now
Desmont Upchurch joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to talk about several topics, including his core message of reducing violence in the city, his background in the Army, and why he decided to open up publicly about past criminal charges from more than 20 years ago.

News

South Bend mayoral candidate Upchurch talks background, core messages on 16 Morning News Now

South Bend mayoral candidate Upchurch talks background, core messages on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

As we get closer to Halloween it's time to start being on the lookout for the best houses to...

Salem Haunted House bringing scares to South Bend neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Friday is a day all horror fans have been waiting for, because for the first time since 2017 there's a Friday the 13th in October! And there's no better way to get in that spooky feeling than with a haunted house that's right in the middle of your neighborhood!

News

Salem Haunted House scaring the entire neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Salem Haunted House returns for its 6th year of scaring

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Rain through the morning commute Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rain returns Friday afternoon into Saturday.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

People gather to stand in solidarity with Israel

People gather in South Bend to stand in solidarity with Israel

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley held a community gathering Wednesday night to stand in solidarity with Israel.

News

Nearly 50% of people who live in the Gaza Strip are under the age of 18.

Michiana Friends of Palestine holds rally for peace in the Middle East

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Organizers tell us their group is comprised of Jews, Muslims, and Christians who are committed to equality.

Sports

New ‘COR’ hockey program lets kids learn the game at Ice Box Skating Rink

New ‘COR’ hockey program lets kids learn the game at Ice Box Skating Rink

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The six-week program is designed to introduce young kids to hockey while also promoting physical activity.