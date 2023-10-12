Victim of deadly Benton Harbor house fire identified

Officials: Cause of fire was electrical in nature; no foul play suspected
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials have identified a 39-year-old man who died in a house fire Tuesday night in Benton Harbor.

Crews were called just after 10 p.m. to the 700 block of McAlister Street. When they arrived, they found the second floor was engulfed in flames.

A husband and wife who escaped from the home told firefighters on scene that their 39-year-old son, identified on Thursday as Deangelo D. Porter, was still inside the home on the second floor.

A rescue team immediately made its way inside the home and found Porter in his upstairs bedroom, but officials say he had already died from the smoke and heat. Porter’s mother and father were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and later taken to the hospital.

Officials also say the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. They say it started in an upstairs storage room, and that no foul play was suspected.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Goshen College's designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution in 2023 allowed it to apply for...

Goshen College awarded $3M grant to support underrepresented students

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Erika Jimenez
The grant aims to further the institution’s dedication to supporting Hispanic/Latinx and commuter students and guiding them towards successful careers.

News

New spinal fusion implant developed in Michiana helping patients heal faster

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Health

In spine fusion surgery, the surgeon cleans out the affected bones of the spine and then...

Beacon surgeon, Notre Dame engineer working to revolutionize spine surgery

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By George Mallet
Dr. Stephen Smith and Dr. Ryan Roeder teamed up to create a new, FDA-approved medical device that is implanted in a patient's spine to relieve spinal compression.

News

Beacon surgeon, Notre Dame engineer working to revolutionize spine surgery

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Crime

Former Housing Authority Director Tonya Robinson (left) and former Housing Authority...

South Bend Housing Authority fraud case heading to trial

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A criminal trial is about to begin in connection with an alleged financial fraud case that goes back more than two years and goes all the way to the top.

Latest News

News

South Bend Housing Authority fraud case heading to trial

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Goshen College receives $3M grant for Hispanic, under-represented students

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Mental Health Professionals recommend placing parental controls on phones and tablets for...

How parents can help kids cope with images of war

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
With disturbing images from the Israel-Hamas war making their way to our social media feeds, there is no doubt that these images, either legitimate or AI-generated, are having an effect.

News

Victim of deadly Benton Harbor house fire identified

Updated: 1 hour ago

Medical Moment

Sydney Bynum has successfully kept over 400 pounds off from during her weight loss journey.

Medical Moment: The multi-disciplinary approach to keeping weight off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Weight loss specialists say that managing the behavior that leads to obesity is a critical piece of keeping those pounds off.

News

Medical Moment: The multi-disciplinary approach to keeping weight off

Updated: 1 hour ago