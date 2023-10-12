Victim of deadly Benton Harbor house fire identified

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials have identified a 39-year-old man who died in a house fire Tuesday night in Benton Harbor.

Crews were called just after 10 p.m. to the 700 block of McAlister Street. When they arrived, they found the second floor was engulfed in flames.

A husband and wife who escaped from the home told firefighters on scene that their 39-year-old son, identified on Thursday as Deangelo D. Porter, was still inside the home on the second floor.

A rescue team immediately made its way inside the home and found Porter in his upstairs bedroom, but officials say he had already died from the smoke and heat. Porter’s mother and father were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and later taken to the hospital.

Officials also say the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. They say it started in an upstairs storage room, and that no foul play was suspected.

(WNDU)

