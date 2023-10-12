South Bend mayoral candidate Upchurch talks background, core messages on 16 Morning News Now

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The municipal election is coming up on Nov. 7, and in South Bend, Mayor James Mueller is facing a Republican by the name of Desmont Upchurch.

Upchurch joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to talk about several topics, including his core message of reducing violence in the city, his background in the Army, and why he decided to open up publicly about past criminal charges from more than 20 years ago.

The mayoral candidate says he’s happy the city Is going in the right direction after the South Bend Police Department released crime stats Wednesday that indicate some dramatic improvements across the board, but he says it shouldn’t take an election year for that to happen. He also says there needs to be more programs and activities for kids to reduce violence.

“A lot of the violence is petty, for the most party, and I think we need activities here to show our citizens that we care for them,” Upchurch said.

Upchurch joined the U.S. Army in 2001 and served for two decades before retiring in 2021. He’s no stranger to politics, as he narrowly lost the St. Joseph County auditor’s race in 2022. He says he learned to knock on more doors from that experience.

“It’s a tedious job, but it’s fun to meet all the citizens,” he told Tricia.

The mayoral candidate speaks out against domestic violence from an interesting perspective, as he publicly admitted to spending time in jail for hitting an ex-girlfriend more than 20 years ago. He told Tricia he hopes opening up about his past can serve as an example of learning and growing from mistakes.

“You need to be able to show that you can develop from mistakes that were done in the past,” Upchurch explained. “That was over 20 years ago, roughly 23, and since then, the United States Army has trusted me to go serve the people of the United States. And I’m trusting that South Bend can see that same forgiveness and understanding that we develop from those mistakes.”

