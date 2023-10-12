South Bend Housing Authority fraud case heading to trial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - These are trying times for the South Bend Housing Authority.

A criminal trial is about to begin in connection with an alleged financial fraud case that goes back more than two years and goes all the way to the top.

The defendants are former Housing Authority Director Tonya Robinson, former Housing Authority Administrator Albert Smith, and a contractor named Douglas Donley.

When the case was filed in the summer of 2021, there were six defendants charged. Three have since pleaded guilty (Archie Robinson, Tyreisha Robinson, and Ronald Taylor).

Court documents allege Housing Authority payment checks were issued for repair and renovation work on public housing units that never took place.

It’s alleged that coconspirator contractors cashed the checks and bought some of the money back to Housing Authority administrators.

The government plans on calling 32 witnesses in a ten-day trial due to start on October 23rd.

Two of the witnesses as listed as “casino witnesses.”

One government brief says, “Tonya Robinson and Albert Smith lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash in casinos during the relevant time period and that their legitimate income and salaries were insufficient to support such spending.”

There’s no question that some Housing Authority properties are in serious disrepair. 91 public housing townhomes in the Monroe Circle development were recently demolished, and the six-story Rabbi Schulman public housing high-rise has been shut down.

At the final pretrial hearing held in U.S. District Court in South Bend today, the judge ruled that information about the demolition of housing units could not be introduced at trial, saying there could be a multitude of reasons why the buildings were demolished.

