Salem’s Haunted House bringing scares to South Bend neighborhood

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday is a day all horror fans have been waiting six years for because there is finally a Friday the 13th in October!

And there’s no better way to get in that spooky feeling than with a haunted house that’s right in the middle of your neighborhood! That’s what’s happening on South Bend’s northeast side for the return of the sixth annual Salem’s Haunted House.

The haunted house is a tradition to many of the neighbors and residents on Salem Drive. It’s a buzz that gets going in the community every Halloween season.

“Most of us we do it for the scare,” said Tim Seward, owner and performer of Salem’s Haunted House. “We got a lot of family that helps us out with it. The community loves it. Everyone in the neighborhood comes out, so we have a blast with it.”

The group is committed to bringing a fresh new spin to the haunted house each year and they do it because of the passion they have for the horror genres.

“Its our passion, we love to scare people,” said Aaron Allen, a performer at Salem’s Haunted House. “We love having people out, it brings back to the community. But in the end, we love the look on people’s faces when we bring that terror into their eyes.”

There’s also some prizes you can win just by coming out. The house will be giving away four tickets to the “Fear Itself” haunted houses in Mishawaka.

You can also a game to play while you’re screaming for your life. If you find the hidden key set in the haunted house, you can walk away with a crisp $20.

Salem’s Haunted House is open every Friday and Saturday through the rest of October. The house is free to the public, but the group does accept donations.

The haunted house is located at 3010 Salem Drive in South Bend. For more information, you can follow Salem’s on Facebook.

