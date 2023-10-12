Salem Haunted House bringing scares to South Bend neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Friday is a day all horror fans have been waiting six years for because there is finally a Friday the 13th in October!

And there’s no better way to get in that spooky feeling than with a haunted house that’s right in the middle of your neighborhood!

That’s what’s happening in South Bend’s Northeast side for the return of the 6th annual Salem Haunted house.

The haunted house is a tradition to many of the neighbors and residence here on Salem drive, its a buzz that gets going in the community every Halloween season.

“Most of us we do it for the scare,” said Tim Seward, owner and performer of Salem Haunted House. “We got a lot of family that helps us out with it, the community loves it, everyone in the neighborhood comes out so we have a blast with it.”

The group is committed to bringing a fresh new spin to the haunted house each year and they do it because of the passion they have for the horror genres.

“Its our passion, we love to scare people,” said Aaron Allen, a performer at Salem Haunted House. “We love having people out, it brings back to the community, but in the end we love the look on peoples faces when we bring that terror into their eyes.”

There’s also some prizes you can win just by coming out, the house will be giving away four tickets to ‘Fear Itself’ haunted house in Mishawaka.

There is also a game to play while you’re screaming for your life, if you find the hidden key set in the haunted house you can walk away with a crisp $20.

Salem Haunted House is open every Friday and Saturday for the rest of October.

The house is free to the public, but the group does accept donations.

