Advertise With Us

Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members and lead songwriters for The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84, according to multiple reports.

His brother, Ronald Isley, confirmed his death in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Rudolph Isley co-wrote the group’s first major hit, “Shout,” which came out in 1959, according to USA Today. Some of their other hits included “It’s Your Thing,” “Twist and Shout” and “That Lady.”

Starting with four brothers, Rudolph, Ronald, Kelly and Vernon Isley, the group went on as a trio for many years after Vernon Isley died in a car collision. Younger brothers Marvin and Ernie Isley would later join.

Rudolph Isley left the group in 1989 but occasionally reunited with them for performances. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
The mugshot of Dustin Abraham.
Suspect arrested after going on the run following police pursuit in St. Joe County
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called Tuesday night to the 700...
39-year-old man dies in Benton Harbor house fire
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain through the morning commute Thursday

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers
Talking to kids about war
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Michiana Eats: Craft One Half
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government