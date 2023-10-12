Advertise With Us

People gather in South Bend to stand in solidarity with Israel

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley held a community gathering Wednesday night to stand in solidarity with Israel.

During the event, people talked about the gut shock they felt from these attacks.

Organizers of the event said it is especially important to come together in heartbreaking times.

“And through coming together, we become more resilient, more determined and strong; and this is what we need during this really awful time, where there has been this unprecedented attack on the Jewish state,” said Moshe Kruger, who is the Executive Director at the Jewish Federation.

Dr. Jonathan Schanzer, who is an expert in the Middle East, spoke at the event. He currently serves as the senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

His mission is to defend America and other free nations.

Schanzer shared his reaction to the war in Israel.

“Unfortunately, this is predictable. We have seen multiple conflicts between Israel and Hamas...The longer that Israel has allowed Hamas to exist, the stronger it has become, and we saw that strength on display,” said Schanzer.

Schanzer said he believes this attack was staged in multiple phases.

“They may have been started with a cyber-attack. There was a paraglider. There were naval assets involved. Multiple successful efforts to punch through the barrier along the border between Gaza and Israel. Groups like Hamas and other terrorist organizations sponsored by Iran are brutal. They don’t play by the same rules as the United States. They actually want to overturn the American-led order,” said Schanzer.

He said it will likely take a week or two for the battle to end and thinks Hamas will be destroyed.

“The next phase will likely be a ground invasion of the Gaza strip. It will be urban warfare. It will look a lot like America’s battles in Iraq,” said Schanzer.

The Jewish Federation is raising money to help Israel.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

