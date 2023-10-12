Notre Dame shifts focus to rivalry matchup against USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - USC week is always a highlight of the Notre Dame football season due to the history of the rivalry and these two teams’ penchant for playing highly entertaining games.

The Irish are coming off their second loss of the season, slipping down to No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. They’ll play an undefeated Trojans team that’s coming off an instant classic game of their own against Arizona this past weekend.

Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley gave his thoughts on this year’s Irish team on both sides of the ball and had a lot of good things to say.

“This is a very good defense,” Riley said. “It feels like they’ve been energized a little bit by the quarterback coming in that’s obviously played pretty well for them all year and has a ton of experience. Good football team, complete football team. Playing at a very high level defensively, one of the older defensive groups we’ll play all year. And extremely experienced offense at the quarterback position. So, it’s a very good, impressive football team.”

Meanwhile, the front, back, and middle pages of the Irish scouting report will likely all feature reigning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams. He was instrumental in maintaining their undefeated status last week, scoring the game-winning two-point conversion.

Williams has also been the engine to this offense all season. He has 28 total touchdowns and just one interception through six games.

The Irish coaching staff talked about the challenge of containing him.

“He’s one of those guys who is as good as advertised,” said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. “There’s a reason he’s the Heisman Trophy winner. He is very elite with arm talent, with decision-making, with the ability to extend plays. He is a well-rounded, very talented football player. Our defense will have its work cut out for them.”

“He’s talented, he’s smart, he plays with a lot of energy and moxie, he can beat you with his legs,” said Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden. “We’ve got to make sure we execute and do the things that we need to get done in the game cause you’re not able to control a lot of the things he’s able to improvise. I say that with a great deal of respect for the way he improvises and executes on gameday.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s tilt at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will air right here on WNDU.

