New Gates Chevrolet dealership opens on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Start your engines as the newest Gates Chevrolet dealership in South Bend is finally open!

Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around the time of the financial crisis in 2008; now, they’re ready to open their “car” doors to the public at a brand new dealership. Wednesday marked the first day of a three-day celebration, which will continue until Friday night.

Wednesday night’s festivities featured food and drinks, building tours, a Corvette show, and included a guest appearance from Notre Dame athletes.

“We have the dealership in Mishawaka, but there was no dealer for Chevrolet in South Bend, so we’ve got that handled now with this beautiful new store,” said Van Gates, with the Gates Automotive Group.

Gates Chevy World in Mishawaka has been open since the ‘60s and will remain open.

The new dealership is located at 311 E. Ireland Road.

