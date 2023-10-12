Advertise With Us

New ‘COR’ hockey program lets kids learn the game at Ice Box Skating Rink

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County are teaming up with a local hockey league to launch a program to get more kids on the ice!

The Boys & Girls Club is joining forces with the Irish Youth Hockey League to launch a new initiative: COR hockey.

The six-week program is designed to introduce young kids to hockey while also promoting physical activity.

“Six weeks for them to experiment on the ice, learn the game of hockey, and if they decide to join it, then we cover their league fees and all their gear for as long as they play in the IYHL, which is starting at 6U. So, from about 4 years of age up to 14 years old,” said John Alcock, a board member of the Irish Youth Hockey League.

Skating sessions will take place at the Ice Box Skating Rink along South Walnut Street in South Bend.

The program is open to all kids and is totally free to sign up.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5000 block of Packard Avenue.
3 escape from house fire on South Bend’s northwest side
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
Dylnn Scott
Search continues for suspect tied to fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) hands off the ball to running back Gi'Bran Payne (3)...
Notre Dame shifts focus to rivalry matchup against USC
Kira Reynolds
Reynolds sisters to reunite: Washington’s Kira Reynolds commits to Purdue
Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘I’m not going to rush it’: Timeline for Olivia Miles’ return still unclear after knee injury
Pod of Gold Thumbnail
What does USC Week mean? Notre Dame icons Justin Tuck and Eric Penick join Pod of Gold to explain