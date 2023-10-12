New ‘COR’ hockey program lets kids learn the game at Ice Box Skating Rink

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County are teaming up with a local hockey league to launch a program to get more kids on the ice!

The Boys & Girls Club is joining forces with the Irish Youth Hockey League to launch a new initiative: COR hockey.

The six-week program is designed to introduce young kids to hockey while also promoting physical activity.

“Six weeks for them to experiment on the ice, learn the game of hockey, and if they decide to join it, then we cover their league fees and all their gear for as long as they play in the IYHL, which is starting at 6U. So, from about 4 years of age up to 14 years old,” said John Alcock, a board member of the Irish Youth Hockey League.

Skating sessions will take place at the Ice Box Skating Rink along South Walnut Street in South Bend.

The program is open to all kids and is totally free to sign up.

