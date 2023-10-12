Advertise With Us

Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

