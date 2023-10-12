ND hockey coach Jeff Jackson talks positive takeaways from season-opening series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team’s season this past weekend, as the Irish hosted Clarkson University at Compton Family Ice Arena for a two-game series.

The Irish dropped game one on Saturday 3-1 but came away with a 3-0 victory in game two on Sunday.

Earlier this week, head coach Jeff Jackson talked about the positive takeaways from his squad’s first series of the season.

“The good thing is there was growth from Saturday night to Sunday,” he said. “I think part of it was because there were so many younger guys, probably a few nerves going on. I think for the most part the guys responded pretty well the second night.

“I thought we did okay the first night; a couple critical turnovers led to two goals. But for me there were a lot of positives,” he added. “I thought the transition from Saturday to Sunday, we were a lot sharper getting up the ice. We looked faster. It’s a matter of guys getting a little confidence. We need to get some games under our belt, that’s probably the biggest thing going forward.”

Notre Dame hits the road this weekend to play one game against Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Puck drop on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena is set for 7 p.m.

