ND hockey coach Jeff Jackson talks positive takeaways from season-opening series

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team’s season this past weekend, as the Irish hosted Clarkson University at Compton Family Ice Arena for a two-game series.

The Irish dropped game one on Saturday 3-1 but came away with a 3-0 victory in game two on Sunday.

Earlier this week, head coach Jeff Jackson talked about the positive takeaways from his squad’s first series of the season.

“The good thing is there was growth from Saturday night to Sunday,” he said. “I think part of it was because there were so many younger guys, probably a few nerves going on. I think for the most part the guys responded pretty well the second night.

“I thought we did okay the first night; a couple critical turnovers led to two goals. But for me there were a lot of positives,” he added. “I thought the transition from Saturday to Sunday, we were a lot sharper getting up the ice. We looked faster. It’s a matter of guys getting a little confidence. We need to get some games under our belt, that’s probably the biggest thing going forward.”

Notre Dame hits the road this weekend to play one game against Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Puck drop on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game in Durham,...

Irish look to get running game back on track against USC

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
A driving force behind Notre Dame’s success on the football field this year has been the running game.That’s why last weekend’s loss may have felt a little abnormal or troubling.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) hands off the ball to running back Gi'Bran Payne (3)...

Notre Dame shifts focus to rivalry matchup against USC

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
USC week is always a highlight of the Notre Dame football season due to the history of the rivalry and these two teams’ penchant for playing highly entertaining games.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...

‘I’m not going to rush it’: Timeline for Olivia Miles’ return still unclear after knee injury

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
After hearing from the team on Tuesday, it sounds like Miles probably won’t be back right away after a season-ending knee injury in last year’s regular season finale, and she’s taking her time to make sure she’s truly healthy enough to go.

Countdown to Kickoff

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

What does USC Week mean? Notre Dame icons Justin Tuck and Eric Penick join Pod of Gold to explain

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Even with Louisville’s convincing upset of Notre Dame football last Saturday zapping some “Big Game” energy this week, the annual Irish rivalry game with USC still packs a punch.

Latest News

Notre Dame

On Tuesday, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey told 16 Sports what we can expect to see from the...

Notre Dame women’s hoops tips off in less than a month

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Irish head coach Niele Ivey told 16 Sports what we can expect to see from the team on the court this year.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against...

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison earns football scholarship

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Julianne Pelusi and 16 News Now
The lacrosse player was a walk on with the Irish on the gridiron, but now he’s a scholarship football player, too.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: USC at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
How does a two-loss Irish team going into USC week change your opinion on this year’s Notre Dame squad?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans frustrated after loss at Louisville, but some remain optimistic

Notre Dame fans frustrated after loss, but some remain optimistic

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
|
By Felicia Michelle
Twitter thumbs and Facebook fingers were loud and clear on two main issues after the loss against Louisville.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football Coach Marcus Freeman addresses local media after loss to Louisville.

Marcus Freeman says there are no excuses for Notre Dame’s loss to Louisville

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
Marcus Freeman addresses criticism of the Notre Dame football program after a disappointing loss to Louisville

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (12) runs through an opening in the Louisville line...

Notre Dame drops to No. 21 in latest AP Poll after loss to Louisville

Updated: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (5-2) dropped 11 spots after losing their second game of the season Saturday night.