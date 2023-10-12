National report card ranks Indiana’s redistricting with ‘D’ grade

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A national report card led by the Coalition Hub for Advancing Redistricting & Grassroots Engagement (CHARGE) has given the state of Indiana a “D” grade in map redistricting.

CHARGE is composed of multiple organizations that deploy different strategies to allow more voices to participate and be heard, such as the League of Women Voters, the NAACP, Fair Count, Mi Familia Vota, and the National Congress of American Indians.

The Community Redistricting Report Card rates each state’s redistricting process based on community feedback, hundreds of on-the-ground interviews, as well as surveys with organizations, advocates, and organizers to provide a holistic view of the redistricting experience.

The report contains background on each state’s redistricting scheme, the successes and challenges, and lessons learned to improve future redistricting cycles.

Indiana’s redistricting process

The report breaks down the process by which Indiana draws congressional and state legislative districts. The Indiana General Assembly draws those districts as regular legislation, which is subject to a veto by the governor.

All IN for Democracy is Indiana’s redistricting reform coalition, created by the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC). ICRC is a model commission that demonstrates how a transparent and nonpartisan redistricting process should operate and includes an equal number of Democrats, Republicans, and independent voters.

The commission also has strong conflict-of-interest restrictions, which prohibit political insiders and their close relatives from serving.

Commissioners consulted with the public to establish nonpartisan criteria for drawing districts that prioritized the needs of Indiana’s communities. ICRC then takes the results of a public mapping contest and selects a winner to propose to the General Assembly.

The report finds that although the redistricting process run by the General Assembly was secretive and partisan, the organizing engaged the public in the mapmaking process and prevented some communities from being split.

Indiana’s “D” grade

The report says that the overall “D” grade is due to a clear partisan gerrymander and legislators making it difficult for the public to participate.

With overwhelming Republican majorities in both houses of the Indiana General Assembly and a Republican governor, the Indiana Legislature ultimately drew and passed maps that focused primarily on maximizing the number of districts that Republicans would win.

An ICRC commissioner says legislators erected “structural barriers” that made it more difficult for the public to participate.

“A single public meeting in the middle of the day on a weekday to take public comment on their proposed House map,” said Ranjan Rohatgi, an ICRC commissioner.

CHARGE says that despite the importance of pre-mapping feedback, allowing the public to provide comments about a draft map can often be more productive because critiques can be detailed and specific.

However, the report also highlights the increase in active participation of fair maps advocates as a result of ICRC.

“Even legislators had to admit that the level of public discourse this time was far greater than it had been in previous cycles,” explained Julia Vaughn, of Common Cause Indiana. “We furthered our cause within the legislature for reforming the process and helped a lot of individual communities around the state get better representation.”

Indiana’s lack of a ballot initiative process makes sweeping change challenging on redistricting reformation.

CHARGE says that future reforms should require hearings after a draft map has been drawn, that meetings should be held at hours that allow greater public participation, and virtual attendance options.

The entire national report card is enclosed below:

