Missouri man charged with open murder in Niles shooting case

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Missouri man has been charged with open murder after a Niles man was killed in his home back in September.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, James Phillip Perry, 29, of St. Louis, is facing four felony charges, including open murder, in the fatal shooting of Luke James Botica, 28, on Sept. 30.

Court documents say that police were called to a residence in the 1600 block of North 12th Street in Niles around 11 p.m. That’s when police say Perry and 72-year-old Michael James White, of Niles, came out of the house with their hands up. Police then found Botica in the home, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

A probable cause statement says that White reported that Botica and Perry began arguing over “pills and money” when Botica was shot at close range. Perry claims that he only pulled his weapon because Botica was pointing a pistol at him.

Perry goes on to claim that Botica put his gun down and went into another room, retrieving a shotgun, before returning and pointing it at Perry when Perry shot him.

Missouri court records show that Perry has seven prior convictions, including ones for first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.

He is currently in the Berrien County Jail on a $2 million cash or surety bond.

Perry will appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

