Advertise With Us

Missouri man charged with open murder in Niles shooting case

Perry faces several felonies including open murder in the fatal shooting of Luke Botica.
Perry faces several felonies including open murder in the fatal shooting of Luke Botica.(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Missouri man has been charged with open murder after a Niles man was killed in his home back in September.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, James Phillip Perry, 29, of St. Louis, is facing four felony charges, including open murder, in the fatal shooting of Luke James Botica, 28, on Sept. 30.

Court documents say that police were called to a residence in the 1600 block of North 12th Street in Niles around 11 p.m. That’s when police say Perry and 72-year-old Michael James White, of Niles, came out of the house with their hands up. Police then found Botica in the home, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

A probable cause statement says that White reported that Botica and Perry began arguing over “pills and money” when Botica was shot at close range. Perry claims that he only pulled his weapon because Botica was pointing a pistol at him.

Perry goes on to claim that Botica put his gun down and went into another room, retrieving a shotgun, before returning and pointing it at Perry when Perry shot him.

Missouri court records show that Perry has seven prior convictions, including ones for first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.

He is currently in the Berrien County Jail on a $2 million cash or surety bond.

Perry will appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
The mugshot of Dustin Abraham.
Suspect arrested after going on the run following police pursuit in St. Joe County
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called Tuesday night to the 700...
39-year-old man dies in Benton Harbor house fire
Dylnn Scott
Search continues for suspect tied to fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

Judah Morgan, 4, was found dead at the Union Township home of his biological parents, Mary...
Indiana DCS workers accused of ‘reckless’ and ‘deliberate’ mishandling of LaPorte County boy’s case before he was tortured to death by parents
Joshua Titus
Former Elkhart officer gets 1-year sentence for punching handcuffed man
Randy Scott
Mishawaka man charged with murder after 81-year-old woman he allegedly assaulted dies
Woman injured in shooting on Jefferson Street in Elkhart
Suspect arrested after going on the run following police pursuit in St. Joe County