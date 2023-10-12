Missing Elkhart man found safe

Dillon Eller
Dillon Eller(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Elkhart Police Department says Dillon Eller, 26, has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it searches for a missing 26-year-old man.

Dillon Eller was last was last seen in the Elkhart area on Friday, Oct. 6.

He was last seen wearing a tan/brown camo pattern jacket, a gray fedora style cap, and orange slippers.

If you have any information on Dillon’s whereabouts, please call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Halloween

Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here's a list of official trick-or-treating dates and times in communities across Michiana for Halloween 2023.

News

Notre Dame President Fr. Jenkins Stepping Down

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

The South Bend International Airport is expecting some of its larger crowds of the season for...

Travel preparations underway for Notre Dame-USC matchup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
the countdown is on as Notre dame prepares to take on the University of Southern California tomorrow night. It is a massive rivalry that is sure to bring in a huge crowd and with it comes traffic!

News

Airlines bringing commercial flights to SBN for ND vs. USC

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

SBN prepares for large crowds in anticipation for ND-USC matchup

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WNDU Vault: Father Jenkins inducted as Notre Dame's president in 2005

Updated: 2 hours ago

Breaking News

Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins stepping down at end of academic year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Father Jenkins will return to teaching and ministry at the university. A search for his successor will begin immediately.

News

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...

New court dates for Delphi murders suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Judge sets new court dates set for Delphi murders suspect. There have been questions recently about the handling of some evidence.

News

Travel preparations already underway for Notre Dame-USC matchup

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Steady rain moves into Michiana after 4 PM Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Gusty winds are expected Friday - Sunday.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago