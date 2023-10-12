Missing Elkhart man found safe
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
UPDATE: The Elkhart Police Department says Dillon Eller, 26, has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it searches for a missing 26-year-old man.
Dillon Eller was last was last seen in the Elkhart area on Friday, Oct. 6.
He was last seen wearing a tan/brown camo pattern jacket, a gray fedora style cap, and orange slippers.
If you have any information on Dillon’s whereabouts, please call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.
