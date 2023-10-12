Mishawaka man charged with murder after 81-year-old woman he allegedly assaulted dies

Randy Scott
Randy Scott(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 68-year-old Mishawaka man is now facing a murder charge after an 81-year-old woman he allegedly assaulted last month died from her injuries.

Randy Scott was arrested back on Sept. 23 and charged with aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine after police were called to a home in the 1000 block of S. Twyckenham Drive in South Bend and found an 81-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

The woman, identified as 81-year-old Judy Annis of South Bend, was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Annis died from those injuries on Tuesday.

Due to her passing, Scott is now facing a murder charge in addition to the aggravated battery and meth possession charges.

According to charging documents, officers arrived at the home on Twyckenham just after 3:45 a.m. and immediately found Annis laying in a pool of blood while Scott was kneeling over her and moving a cigar towards her eye in an apparent attempt to burn her.

Officers didn’t notice any signs of forced entry and said no one else was in the home. Police then learned that Scott and Annis had been residing at the home and were acquaintances.

Officers then reportedly detained Scott and noticed he had blood on him and blood spattered on his pant legs. While in police custody, Scott reportedly made spontaneous statements about wanting to say he was sorry, but he is not sorry. Scott also allegedly made a spontaneous statement stating he knew he was going to hell.

After Annis was taken to the hospital, it was learned she was not likely to survive, as she had reportedly suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, two brain bleeds, and orbital fractures. An autopsy is now pending.

After Scott was placed under arrest, officers searched him and found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Scott was arraigned Thursday afternoon and entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. He is due back in court for his initial hearing on Nov. 13.

You can read the charging documents in their entirety below:

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

