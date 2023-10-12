Michiana Friends of Palestine holds rally for peace in the Middle East

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Israel-Hamas war rages on in the Middle East, here at home, supporters of Palestine gathered in Michiana to call for an end to the conflict.

About 100 people came out to the John Hunt Plaza tonight for the “All Out for Palestine” rally, with organizers telling us their group is comprised of Jews, Muslims, and Christians who are committed to equality.

As “Free Palestine” chants rang through downtown, protestors in South Bend called for an end to the siege of the Gaza Strip, as NBC reports that nearly 50% of people living in the area are under the age of 18.

“And they are facing indiscriminate bombing from the Israeli Military; bombing of homes, of their hospitals, of their mosques, of their schools. They’re facing Israeli officials talking about bombing them to the stone ages.”

Michiana Friends of Palestine also believe that Antisemitism, Islamophobia, U.S. Nationalism, and Zionism are “racist, oppressive ideologies, and are stains on the human soul.”

“I am one of several Jews that are here today, proud to stand in solidarity with the people of Gazi and Palestine, and I know that my tradition, the Jewish tradition, is a religion of Tzedek, meaning justice and Shalom, meaning peace. It’s a religion about your neighbor, not murdering them, not coveting their house and land. It’s about valuing life, choosing life.”

The group also calls for ending U.S. and European military funding to Israel.

“As a group, we support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, which is a peaceful movement similar to the one that was responsible for bringing down apartheid South Africa. So, we are peace-loving people, and we want to free Palestine.”

It’s important to remember that this is a humanitarian crisis, and innocent Israeli and Palestinian civilians who do not support the war efforts are being killed in this conflict.

Hamas, who invaded Israel on October 7th, is listed on the U.S. Department of State’s Designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations website.

