Michiana Eats: Craft One Half

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How does a warm bowl of rich, caramelized mushroom soup sound on a gloomy fall day?

It’s one of the many things you can find at Craft One Half in downtown Mishawaka. The restaurant opened seven months ago across from City Hall.

“It was kind of sporadic, I feel like, it wasn’t like there was a lot of planning,” says LaRae Perrin, owner and lead bartender at Craft One Half. “Michael (Horvath) came here to pick something up and he came home with a restaurant, and it was like, ‘okay, now we’re gonna go and do it.’”

Horvath, owner and chef, says the restaurant makes everything from scratch.

“We want to do things in a traditional French way, but bringing that into a new American, midwestern kind of feel,” he said.

The restaurant serves up big portions (or what it likes to call Midwestern potions), so be sure to come with an appetite. To get a good look for yourself, click on the video above!

Craft One Half also do something cool called “Fried Chicken Wednesday — everything fried chicken to satisfy that craving!

The restaurant is a 21 and over establishment, so keep that in mind.

Craft One Half is located at 112 N. Main Street. It’s open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For a full look at the current menu, click here. You can also follow Craft One Half on Facebook.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.