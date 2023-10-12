Advertise With Us

Michiana Eats: Craft One Half

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How does a warm bowl of rich, caramelized mushroom soup sound on a gloomy fall day?

It’s one of the many things you can find at Craft One Half in downtown Mishawaka. The restaurant opened seven months ago across from City Hall.

“It was kind of sporadic, I feel like, it wasn’t like there was a lot of planning,” says LaRae Perrin, owner and lead bartender at Craft One Half. “Michael (Horvath) came here to pick something up and he came home with a restaurant, and it was like, ‘okay, now we’re gonna go and do it.’”

Horvath, owner and chef, says the restaurant makes everything from scratch.

“We want to do things in a traditional French way, but bringing that into a new American, midwestern kind of feel,” he said.

The restaurant serves up big portions (or what it likes to call Midwestern potions), so be sure to come with an appetite. To get a good look for yourself, click on the video above!

Craft One Half also do something cool called “Fried Chicken Wednesday — everything fried chicken to satisfy that craving!

The restaurant is a 21 and over establishment, so keep that in mind.

Craft One Half is located at 112 N. Main Street. It’s open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For a full look at the current menu, click here. You can also follow Craft One Half on Facebook.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
The mugshot of Dustin Abraham.
Suspect arrested after going on the run following police pursuit in St. Joe County
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called Tuesday night to the 700...
39-year-old man dies in Benton Harbor house fire
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain through the morning commute Thursday

Latest News

Talking to kids about war
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Michiana Eats: Craft One Half
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain through the morning commute Thursday