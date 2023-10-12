Advertise With Us

Menstrual product makers to reimburse ‘tampon tax’

Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax...
Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on their products.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Shoppers still pay sales tax on menstruation products in 21 states. The Tampon Tax Coalition calls it an “unjust tax” on medical necessities.

The brands in the partnership include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva.

Shoppers who bought products in-store or online from those brands can submit their receipt through tampontaxback.com.

You text a photo of your receipt, and the group said they will Venmo or Paypal you back the tax you paid within 24 hours.

Women’s health advocates have argued for years that tampons, pads and other products should be sold free of taxes.

The Tampon Tax Coalition’s founder says she wants the tax to be removed in the remaining states that levy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
The mugshot of Dustin Abraham.
Suspect arrested after going on the run following police pursuit in St. Joe County
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called Tuesday night to the 700...
39-year-old man dies in Benton Harbor house fire
Dylnn Scott
Search continues for suspect tied to fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
Palestinians rush to buy food and struggle under strikes as Israel readies possible ground operation
FILE - Brian Harrington, right, and Chuck Beauchine pray with other mourners during the funeral...
25 years after Matthew Shepard’s death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
Salem Haunted House returns for its 6th year of scaring
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Musk’s X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, CEO says