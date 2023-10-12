Medical Moment: The multi-disciplinary approach to keeping weight off

(WNDU) - Millions of Americans deal with obesity.

Some people are turning to Ozempic and Wegovy to help turn the tide in the “battle of the bulge.”

However, weight loss specialists know that managing the behavior that leads to obesity is a critical piece of keeping those pounds off.

16 News Now sits down to talk with one woman who lost over four hundred pounds.

“When my brother called me and told me he had a dream of me dying, that was my turning point,” said Sidney Bynum, a patient.

By then, Sidney weighed 745 pounds and had given up.

“Obesity is a chronic disease, it’s not a willpower, it’s not as simple as eat less, move more,” said Sahar Takkouche, a bariatric medicine at Vanderbilt University.

Research shows 650 million adults worldwide are obese - meaning a BMI of 30 or higher. This leads to fatty liver disease, diabetes, and metabolic disorders. 37% of overweight women are also depressed and suffer from self-blame and loathing.

“I struggled a lot because one, I didn’t love myself, and I really didn’t just care about life,” Sidney said.

In 2020, she got down to 527 pounds to undergo bariatric surgery, followed by anti-obesity medications. Vanderbilt’s doctors addressed the mental issues through both in-person visits and telemedicine because, at that time, she was not ambulatory.

“It’s important to have a multi-disciplinary approach, somebody who can see this patient holistically and not necessarily just treating the weight or the number on the scale,” Dr. Takkouche said.

It clicked for Sidney.

“She came in, and once we met, I saw a spark in her. We connected, and I thought, ‘I have to help this person,’” Dr. Takkouche recalled.

“She saw something in me when she first met me,” Sidney spoke. “And she saw how I just wanted to give up on myself, but she wouldn’t let me give up.”

Did it work? Sidney now weighs 312 pounds, is able to walk, and, inside her body, is much, much healthier.

If you suffer from chronic obesity, Dr. Takkouche says you should work on addressing the root factors that lead to the issue.

