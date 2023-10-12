Irish look to get running game back on track against USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A driving force behind Notre Dame’s success on the football field this year has been the running game.

That’s why last weekend’s loss may have felt a little abnormal or troubling, because the Irish couldn’t get anything going on the ground against Louisville.

Running back Audric Estimé was held to just 20 yards — by far his lowest total on the season. But he also received his lowest amount of carries despite seemingly being fully healthy.

This week, Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker confirmed as much and explained why he still sees Estimé as a big piece of the gameplan moving forward.

“Audric Estimé knows and believes in our staff, and he knows that I and we believe in him,” Parker said. “The game as it developed sometimes doesn’t allow you to get what you think you’re going to be able to get for an Audric within our gameplan. As the game separated and developed the way it did and how they were attacking us, there were throws and different situations we had to go to to put ourselves in a better position, and that’s all it was. Audric’s a big piece of this thing and will continue to be.”

Head coach Marcus Freeman shared similar sentiments.

“Physically, he’s good. I’m sure being in the position he’s in, he’s never 100% in the second half of games, but he’s had a great week of prep,” Freeman said. “The first thing Audric Estimé asked on Sunday or Monday was how do I continuously help this team? He’s the only one that said that. He’s a reflection of a lot of guys on this team who want to do whatever it takes to have success. I’m really proud of the preparation he’s had this week. I expect him to really have a big game on Saturday.”

As you know, Saturday’s game is a big one, as longtime rival USC makes its bi-annual trip to South Bend. A win over the No. 10 Trojans likely won’t put the No. 21 Irish back in the College Football Playoff conversation, but it could push them back into contention for at least a major bowl bid.

Kickoff for Saturday night’s tilt at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

