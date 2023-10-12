Indiana DCS workers accused of ‘reckless’ and ‘deliberate’ mishandling of LaPorte County boy’s case before he was tortured to death by parents

(WTHR/WNDU) - Three Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) employees are being accused of neglecting their constitutional duty to care for a LaPorte County boy who was tortured to death by his parents two years ago.

Judah Morgan, 4, was found dead at the Union Township home of his biological parents, Mary Yoder and Alan Morgan, in October 2021. His death came months after a court ordered him to be returned to his biological parents.

According to our sister station WTHR, a lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Indiana and seeks damages for the actions of three specific DCS workers for their “reckless” and “deliberate indifference and intentional disregard of their duties” that are claimed by Judah’s loved ones to have caused his death.

The lawsuit levels heavy accusations against Michele Stowers, Michelle Goebel, and Jean Dressen — who were assigned to, or had some responsibility for, Judah’s case prior to his death. All three of them are accused in the suit of ignoring the case, even as his biological parents faced substantial claims of child and drug abuse.

Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to the murder of Judah in November 2022 and received a 70-year sentence.

According to WTHR, Jean Dressen was a family case manager employed by DCS at the time of Judah’s death. Meanwhile, Michele Stowers was a family case manager supervisor and lived in LaPorte County, while Michelle Goebel was the director of the LaPorte County DCS.

Goebel supervised Dressen and Stowers, while Stowers supervised Dressen, according to the suit. But the lawsuit takes specific aim at the negligent conduct of Dressen, arguing she was at the direction of Goebel and Stowers, or at least with their knowledge and consent.

It also accuses Goebel and Stowers of knowing about Dressen’s misconduct regarding her handling of Judah’s case and turning a blind eye to it in a way that contributed to the toddler’s death.

“Their actions ‘emboldened and encouraged’ Alan Morgan and Mary Yoder to neglect, torture, and abuse Judah Morgan to death in 2021,” the suit alleged.

According to WTHR, the suit claimed Judah was a Child in Needs of Services (CHINS), and therefore a ward of DCS, from June 17, 2017, to his death in October 2021.

Judah Morgan, 4, was found dead at the Union Township home of his biological parents, Mary Yoder and Alan Morgan, in October 2021.

The suit outlined how Judah was born with drugs in his system. At the time of his birth, the suit alleged his biological parents already had substantiated allegations of neglect and abuse with regard to Judah’s older brother.

DCS took Judah directly into custody at the hospital so that he did not go home with Alan Morgan and Mary Yoder, according to the lawsuit. From the hospital, DCS first placed Judah in a kinship placement, then foster care at four months of age with relative placement with his second cousin, Jenna Hullett.

The suit alleges that DCS was aware of Judah’s biological parents’ “significant drug and mental health issues.” For example, they were aware that Alan Morgan was previously charged with domestic violence, battery, and strangulation in the presence of a child. However, the suit accuses DCS of never seeking or obtaining a psychological assessment of Alan at any time.

WTHR reports the DCS workers named in the lawsuit allegedly “turned a blind eye” to “extreme verbal, emotional, and physical abuse” that Mary Yoder was subject to from Alan throughout their relationship.

The three DCS workers were also accused of failing to obtain safe permanency for Judah apart from his parents. Most notably, the suit claimed, by “dropping the ball in 2020″ after a failed trial home visit involving Judah’s older brother.

Mary Yoder pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, as well as failing to report neglect or abuse on Aug. 11, 2023.

The workers were further accused of increasing Judah’s risk for abuse while in the custody of his biological parents by performing “sham” investigations and downplaying claims and concerns by relatives of abuse. The suit claims not only did they ignore Hullett’s many abuse claims, but they “intentionally omitted information from reports” and did not perform court-ordered drug tests for Judah Morgan’s parents in an effort to close Judah’s case.

Hullett has requested that DCS pay general damages, including emotional distress, for an amount that will be decided on at a later time. The three DCS workers are also requested to also pay special damages to the plaintiff.

This most recent federal suit comes a week after a Hendricks County judge found Indiana DCS in civil contempt of court for failing to produce documents related to Judah Morgan’s case file. DCS has until Oct. 19 to produce all requested documents.

Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to the murder of Judah in November 2022 and received a 70-year sentence. Alan took a plea deal to remove life without the possibility of parole as a possible sentence for his role in the death. As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dropped, which included neglect of a dependent and animal cruelty.

Mary Yoder pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, as well as failing to report neglect or abuse on Aug. 11, 2023. She is due back in court for her sentencing on Nov. 1.

