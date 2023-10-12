How parents can help kids cope with images of war

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With disturbing images from the Israel-Hamas war making their way to our social media feeds, there is no doubt that these images, either legitimate or AI-generated, are having an effect.

And if they affect us, they are undoubtedly impacting our children. So, how do we help them cope?

Graphic images from Israel and Gaza can be a lot for anyone to process, especially for children, and anyone who is a parent will tell you that kids are excellent at picking up on when you’re not being authentic.

Kids growing up nowadays are in what is called Generation Alpha, and experts say these children will be the most informed generation because they have always had access to the internet.

“And this thought came to me, whereas older people, we might think things are a day away or a plane ride away; they think it’s a click away,” said Marla Godette, local mental health professional with Mentoring Moments, LLC. “We have to put things into perspective for our kids.”

Godette says this topic hits home, as within the last few days, her 10-year-old son came home asking her about what was going on in the Middle East after hearing about the war from friends at school.

Mental Health Professionals recommend placing parental controls on phones and tablets for younger children and using discretion when allowing internet and social media access.”

“Conversations need to be had explaining this is what is going on, this is what war could look like, and again, being authentic, being real, and why we don’t put our eyes in front of everything out there, because we want to be able to sleep at night,” Godette said. “Parents, you have to have parental controls. You’re in charge; it’s your responsibility to be in charge of those phones, those tablets, those TVs, and it’s okay to go to the school and say, what are you all talking about in regard to history and current events.”

Godette also says that if kids see something violent from the Israel-Hamas War, the best way to talk to our kids when they ask difficult questions is to communicate openly and honestly but use your judgment on what is or is not age-appropriate.

“And so we need to be talking to them in an intelligent way and explaining history to them, that we can find, that we can look up and confirm, and make them comfortable with two different nations fighting and what they are fighting about,” Godette said. “But also, how we are still safe over here, giving them a sense of safety, and that click doesn’t instantly mean these people are going to be here to hurt us.”

So, what is an appropriate age to start broaching these troubling topics with our kids?

“I wouldn’t say anyone who is not reading about history should be studying history at home; that’s real life and happening,” Godette said. “If you have a history class, you’re probably old enough to understand what history is, and you’ve read about WWI and WWII. Most kindergartners don’t read about that; that’s five/six years old, they’re not reading those things, and so, we don’t want to expose our kids to too much trauma too soon; there’s enough in the world out there already.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.