Former Elkhart officer gets 1-year sentence for punching handcuffed man

HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Elkhart police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in 2018 has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

Joshua Titus was sentenced in federal court in Hammond on Thursday for his role in the beating. Titus was one of two officers seen on surveillance video beating a man who was handcuffed to a chair in the Elkhart police station in January 2018 after he spat in their direction.

The officer, Cory Newland, was sentenced last December to 15 months in the Bureau of Prisons. The sentencing came after Newland pleaded guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting.

Titus’s one-year sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of civil rights. He must report to the U.S. Marshall on April 22 to begin serving his sentence.

His sentence will be followed by one year of supervised release.

