First Alert Weather: Rain through the morning commute Thursday

A warm front will work slowly from the south to the north overnight and bring clouds and rain into Thursday morning. A break in the rain will come in the afternoon on Thursday and through a good portion of Thursday night and Friday morning. The second batch of rain will be attached to a strong cold front and will result in the greatest coverage and intensity of rain.

Up to 2 inches of rain could come down between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. As the low pressure system works towards Michiana, winds will increase as well. On the backside of this system, rainfall will work back into the area and will be the third batch of rain. Rain will be in the forecast through Saturday night and come with strong winds and chilly temperatures. Wind chill values could hold in the 40s most of the day and night.

First Alert Forecast: Plan for rain during the morning commute Thursday. LIVE 16 Doppler Max and Futuretrak 5-7 AM on 16 Morning News Now. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/HQpU5HQpQr — WNDU (@16NewsNow) October 12, 2023

THURSDAY: Scattered showers throughout the first half of the day. Sunshine peeks and dry weather for the afternoon. High near 60F. Low 48F. Wind E at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a morning shower. Greatest rain chance will arrive in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. Gusty wind, small hail, and lightning are possible. Rainfall rates may reach 1 to 1.50 inches. High around 65F. Low 48F. Wind ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy. Cloudy with afternoon and evening showers. Small hail and Graupel are possible with any showers. High 54F. Low 44F. Wind WNW at 15-30 mph. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers. High 54F. Low 42F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.