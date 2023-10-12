Elkhart police searching for missing 26-year-old man

Dillon Eller
Dillon Eller(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it searches for a missing 26-year-old man.

Dillon Eller was last was last seen in the Elkhart area on Friday, Oct. 6.

He was last seen wearing a tan/brown camo pattern jacket, a gray fedora style cap, and orange slippers.

If you have any information on Dillon’s whereabouts, please call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman injured in shooting on Jefferson Street in Elkhart

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Suspect arrested after going on the run following police pursuit in St. Joe County

Updated: 1 hour ago

South Bend

South Bend mayoral candidate Upchurch talks background, core messages on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Desmont Upchurch joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to talk about several topics, including his core message of reducing violence in the city, his background in the Army, and why he decided to open up publicly about past criminal charges from more than 20 years ago.

News

South Bend mayoral candidate Upchurch talks background, core messages on 16 Morning News Now

South Bend mayoral candidate Upchurch talks background, core messages on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Woman injured in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were called Wednesday night to a home the 300 block of W. Jefferson Street on reports of a shooting with injuries.

News

As we get closer to Halloween it's time to start being on the lookout for the best houses to...

Salem’s Haunted House bringing scares to South Bend neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Friday is a day all horror fans have been waiting for, because there's a Friday the 13th in October for the first time since 2017!

News

Salem's Haunted House scaring the entire neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Salem's Haunted House ready to scare for Friday the 13th

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Salem's Haunted House returns for its 6th year of scaring

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Rain through the morning commute Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rain returns Friday afternoon into Saturday.