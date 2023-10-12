Elkhart police searching for missing 26-year-old man

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it searches for a missing 26-year-old man.

Dillon Eller was last was last seen in the Elkhart area on Friday, Oct. 6.

He was last seen wearing a tan/brown camo pattern jacket, a gray fedora style cap, and orange slippers.

If you have any information on Dillon’s whereabouts, please call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.