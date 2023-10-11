Advertise With Us

What does USC Week mean? Notre Dame icons Justin Tuck and Eric Penick join Pod of Gold to explain

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Even with Louisville’s convincing upset of Notre Dame football last Saturday zapping some “Big Game” energy this week, the annual Irish rivalry game with USC still packs a punch.

Just ask former Notre Dame defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck (2001-04), who accumulated 19 tackles — including four for a loss and a sack — in three games against the Pete Carroll-led Trojans at their prime.

Or ask former running back Eric Penick, whose 85-yard touchdown run helped propel Notre Dame past the sixth-ranked Trojans and onward to the 1973 national championship.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie are joined on this week’s Pod of Gold podcast at the WNDU Studios by both Tuck and Penick, who offer perspective on just how special this series — now in its 94th installment — is to the two programs.

