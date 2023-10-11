Wednesday’s Child: Blake’s best life

Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 11-year-old Blake. He’s an energetic child who loves to play...
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 11-year-old Blake. He's an energetic child who loves to play on the playground.
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 11-year-old Blake. He’s an energetic child who loves to play on the playground.

“My favorite thing to do is swing,” Blake said.

He likes to go real high, too. He also enjoys the jungle gyms.

Blake is a creative boy who likes to put things together and share his creations. Legos are one of his favorite activities.

“I like to build Legos with cars,” Blake said. “I like cars because they’re fast.”

Blake has a sharing, caring spirit. He’s very good at math and loves to count.

Blake’s favorite foods are cheese pizza and macaroni and cheese.

If you would like to learn more about Blake, just click these links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

You can also learn more about Blake in the video below, as Tricia Sloma shared more about him Wednesday morning on Facebook Live:

