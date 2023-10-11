Wednesday’s Child: Blake’s best life

(WNDU) - Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 11-year-old Blake. He’s an energetic child who loves to play on the playground.

“My favorite thing to do is swing,” Blake said.

He likes to go real high, too. He also enjoys the jungle gyms.

Blake is a creative boy who likes to put things together and share his creations. Legos are one of his favorite activities.

“I like to build Legos with cars,” Blake said. “I like cars because they’re fast.”

Blake has a sharing, caring spirit. He’s very good at math and loves to count.

Blake’s favorite foods are cheese pizza and macaroni and cheese.

