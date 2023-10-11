Wawasee High School students paint mural for bullied classmate

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of Wawasee High School students stepped in to paint a better picture for their classmate after her home was vandalized last month.

Ariana Rohr said some bullies wrote explicit words on her home, but those words have since been covered with a beautiful mural.

Students even wrote hand-written messages on the mural.

“I was flooded with a bunch of different emotions,” said Rohr.

“It was amazing. It was overwhelming. Almost to see how much people put into it: their minds, thoughts, and even their hearts into a lot of it,” said Ariana’s father, Clayton Rohr.

Christi Ziebarth is an art teacher at Wawasee High School.

When she found out what had happened, she acted quickly and got students on board to help with this project.

“We have to lead with leadership, and there’s no other way unless students see us reacting in the right way first...It just felt like an open wound on a house, and the first thing I remember that popped into my head was there are no bandages big enough for what I just saw,” said Ziebarth.

Principal Geoff Walmer said this is the type of school and culture they have been working so hard to create.

“Kids are amazing people. They really are. And when they are structured and given an adult who puts them in a position to shine, it’s amazing what they do. And they always go far and beyond what you would ever expect. You give them an avenue to do something positive, and they will always blow you away, every single time,” said Walmer.

He said this mural represents who these students are.

“There’s a kid here and there who might make a mistake and look back and realize a decision they made wasn’t a great decision, and they are great kids too, but overall, our school and our student body, what they did with that house and with this mural, truly is a representation of who they are,” said Walmer.

Ariana wants to say “thank you” to her fellow classmates and peers.

“There’s not really much to say, but thank you. I mean, a bunch of kids did something for me that they really didn’t need to do, but they did do it, and it’s amazing that they did do that,” said Rohr.

